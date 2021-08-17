Everest Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $59.66 million and approximately $710,906.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,746.91 or 1.00106022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00877976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

