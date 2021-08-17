Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $145.93 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $145.93 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00136078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00159744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.22 or 1.00041192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.51 or 0.00921495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.90 or 0.06965936 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,286,426 coins and its circulating supply is 9,917,126,466 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

