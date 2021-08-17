EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.25

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.97 million, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,819 shares of company stock worth $1,254,486. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

