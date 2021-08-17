EveryCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,290.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $346,238.79 and approximately $53,290.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00057215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00831882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00100383 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

