Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce sales of $27.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.78 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Evolus reported sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $102.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOLS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

