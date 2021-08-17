Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Down 5.6%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.57. 4,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,059,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

