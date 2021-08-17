Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €41.50 ($48.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. Evotec has a 12-month low of €21.36 ($25.13) and a 12-month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.57.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

