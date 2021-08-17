Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,475,156 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 2.68% of Ur-Energy worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URG. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN URG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Ur-Energy news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,936,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

