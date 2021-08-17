Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 78,783 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of HUYA worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HUYA by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock remained flat at $$9.50 on Tuesday. 5,524,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,964. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.