Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $687,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. 943,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,508. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

