Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.01. 1,341,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

