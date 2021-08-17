Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,982,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

