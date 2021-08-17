Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of VEREIT worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 87.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. 1,232,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,241. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

