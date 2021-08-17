Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $123.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $123,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

