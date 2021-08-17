Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of STORE Capital worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. PGGM Investments grew its stake in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. 1,025,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,416. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

