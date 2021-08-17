Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 261.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.97. 2,075,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $418.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

