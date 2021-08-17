Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,562. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

