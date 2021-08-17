Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,147,741 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares during the period. Denison Mines accounts for 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 1.87% of Denison Mines worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,357 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

DNN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 4,129,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,770,908. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $813.77 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

DNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.45.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

