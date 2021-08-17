Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $33.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.69. 658,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $620.37.
In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
