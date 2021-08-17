Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $33.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.69. 658,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $620.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.