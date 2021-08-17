Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 171.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 48,628 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.55. 2,282,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,057. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

