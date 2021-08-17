Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.16. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

