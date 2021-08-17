Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after buying an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.88. 7,414,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

