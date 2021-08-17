Exeter Financial LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 209,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.70. 16,837,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.