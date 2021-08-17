EXMR FDN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,356.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $30,583.51 and $1,356.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

