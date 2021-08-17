Exosis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $16,130.15 and $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,609.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.27 or 0.06709898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.53 or 0.01411189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00371243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00138380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.51 or 0.00568277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00350080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00311916 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

