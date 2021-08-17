Expanse 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,662.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $1.29 million and $22,662.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,827.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.33 or 0.06907075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $670.88 or 0.01463933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00386335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00147989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00579893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00358564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00331834 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.