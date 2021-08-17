Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Decreased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.19. 784,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

