Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 7.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,234,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026,332. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

