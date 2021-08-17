F45 Training Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:FXLV) Quiet Period Set To End on August 24th

F45 Training’s (NYSE:FXLV) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. F45 Training had issued 20,312,500 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During F45 Training’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FXLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F45 Training currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

