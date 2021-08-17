Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of FN opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

