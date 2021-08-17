Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.290-$1.360 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.29-$1.36 EPS.

NYSE:FN opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.