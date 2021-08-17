Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after buying an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.58. 4,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,116. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

