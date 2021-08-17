Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.4% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $362.98. The stock had a trading volume of 244,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.79. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

