Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.27. The stock had a trading volume of 374,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.79. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

