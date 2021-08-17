Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $562.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO opened at $448.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.