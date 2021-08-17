FansTime Price Reaches $0.0004 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $677,566.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00839458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100617 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.