FantasyGold Hits Market Capitalization of $53,282.18 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00128567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00151891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,864.69 or 0.99632780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00875944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

