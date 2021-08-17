Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIE stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

