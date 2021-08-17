Fatcoin Price Hits $0.0450 on Top Exchanges (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Fatcoin has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fatcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00865964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00159902 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.