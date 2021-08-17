Fear NFTs Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00151099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,698.60 or 0.99731242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00873250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

