Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce $225.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.44 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $208.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $897.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.96 million to $918.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $971.68 million, with estimates ranging from $919.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after buying an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.