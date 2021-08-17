FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce sales of $21.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $22.31 billion. FedEx reported sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $89.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $93.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.36 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $281.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.51. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $204.18 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

