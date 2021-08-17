Feellike (FLL) Price Reaches $0.0097

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,307.51 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00134392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00158810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,919.49 or 0.99997065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.13 or 0.00914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.57 or 0.06859570 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

