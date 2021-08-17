Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Price Down 5%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

