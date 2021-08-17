FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.78

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

