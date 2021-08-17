Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,527 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Fidelity National Financial worth $37,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,054 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,151. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

