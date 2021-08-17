Fiducian Group Limited (ASX:FID) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fiducian Group Limited (ASX:FID) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Sunday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Fiducian Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.