Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 1.55% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HAP stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69.

