Financial Comparison: Hycroft Mining (HYMC) versus Its Competitors

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hycroft Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.47 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 1.19

Hycroft Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 192.81% 2.82% 0.72%

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hycroft Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 768 3364 3616 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 737.99%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 60.06%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hycroft Mining peers beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

