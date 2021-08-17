Financial Contrast: vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) & Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.85, meaning that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $6.41 million 22.02 -$8.50 million ($0.17) -10.24 Ovid Therapeutics $12.62 million 19.67 -$81.04 million ($1.39) -2.63

vTv Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovid Therapeutics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics -71.01% N/A -50.27% Ovid Therapeutics N/A 128.18% 102.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for vTv Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovid Therapeutics 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.40%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than vTv Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats vTv Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including a small molecule GLP-1r agonist; the PDE4 inhibitor; HPP737, a PPAR-delta agonist; and an Nrf2 activator through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; Novo Nordisk A/S; and Columbia University. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder and dravet syndrome. In addition, the company undertakes research programs exploring OV329 in infantile spasm/rare epilepsies; OV882 as a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome; and OV815, a gene modulation therapy for the treatment of kinesin-family of proteins associated neurological disorder. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; a license agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S; strategic research collaboration with Columbia University Irving Medical Center; and license agreement with Angelini Pharma to develop and commercialize OV101 for the treatment of angelman syndrome in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

